Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 59.7% in June

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 14,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The company has a market cap of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 19.61%.

