Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 33942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $563.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.