Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.69. 31,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 873,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

