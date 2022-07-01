EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182,188 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 2.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 5.00% of EPAM Systems worth $845,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.23. 11,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

