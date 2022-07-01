Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.25.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.28.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
