Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

