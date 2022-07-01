Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.89 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00010126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.89 million and $993,618.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,402.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.50 or 0.05496675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00265473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00587396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00075726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00524630 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

