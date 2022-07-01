Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ESKEF remained flat at $$123.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. Esker has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $417.82.

About Esker (Get Rating)

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

