Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ESKEF remained flat at $$123.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. Esker has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $417.82.
About Esker (Get Rating)
