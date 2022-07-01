Essex LLC Grows Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $28.12 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

