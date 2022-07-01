Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $54.38

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $57.26. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.52 per share, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,344,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,299,700 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

