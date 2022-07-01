Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of EXFY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

