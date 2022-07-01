FairGame Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $908,574.72 and approximately $188,723.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00115856 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

