Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 267007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.