Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 267007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a market capitalization of C$62.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.
Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)
