Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,415. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.