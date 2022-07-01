Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.06) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

