Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

