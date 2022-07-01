FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 190.7% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the May 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

