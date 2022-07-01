Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

