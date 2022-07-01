Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

