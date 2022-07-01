Filecoin (FIL) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $116.06 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00027606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00711204 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 226,639,312 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

