Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.00.

Finning International stock opened at C$27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.73. Finning International has a one year low of C$25.56 and a one year high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at C$3,257,145.59.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

