First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 48.9% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FCNCP opened at $21.80 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

