First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 19,309 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 482.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,268. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

