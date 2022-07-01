First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,674 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 208,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.