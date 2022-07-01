First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,469. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

