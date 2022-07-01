First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,823 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.