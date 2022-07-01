First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMVM. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

