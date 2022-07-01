First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.35. 6,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,552. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

