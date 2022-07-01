First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

