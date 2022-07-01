First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Lessened by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,830 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

