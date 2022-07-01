First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FICS stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
