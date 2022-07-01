First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter.

