First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 63.8% in June

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,552. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.