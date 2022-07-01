First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.