First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000.

