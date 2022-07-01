First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,546. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

