First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First United has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FUNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

