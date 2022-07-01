Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
