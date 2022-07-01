Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fluent alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fluent by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.