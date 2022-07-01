Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

Flughafen Zürich stock remained flat at $$157.51 during trading on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

