Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,983. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13,955.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

