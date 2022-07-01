Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.96.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortinet by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,987,000 after purchasing an additional 293,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.