Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Forward Air worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 17.9% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 24.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

