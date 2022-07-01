Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

