Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FXTGY remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Foxtons Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

