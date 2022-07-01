Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €82.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($87.45) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €47.63 ($50.67) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €43.53 ($46.31) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($75.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

