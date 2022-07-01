FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 18,811.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
