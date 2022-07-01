Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 203,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,579. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.76. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.