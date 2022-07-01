Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.06

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.06 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30.41 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 116,630 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.36.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

