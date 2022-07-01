Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.06

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.06 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30.41 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 116,630 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £85.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.36.
About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)
Read More
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.