GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.75

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEAGF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.81) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

