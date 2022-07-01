General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,105.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 238,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 124,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

