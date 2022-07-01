Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.53. Geron shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,147,599 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
The firm has a market cap of $585.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 199,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Geron by 66.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
