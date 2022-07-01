Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.53. Geron shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,147,599 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $585.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 199,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Geron by 66.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

