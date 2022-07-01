Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 101,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,434,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 8,584.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 160.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 395,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

